MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Shakopee have arrested a 30-year-old woman in connection to a domestic assault Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 6:37 a.m. to a domestic assault on the 1200 block of Taylor Street in Shakopee.
There, two victims were located. One was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Both are in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries.
The suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody immediately.
A preliminary investigation has determined that it appears to be an act of domestic violence, and not a random act, police said. There is no indication of a threat to the general public.
Investigators from Shakopee police are investigating the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Shakopee police at 952-233-9400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/SPDtip411 or by texting SPDTIPS and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).