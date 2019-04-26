  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:CBS Sports, Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings, NC State


CBS SPORTS — With the No. 18 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected Garrett Bradbury, center out of NC State. Bradbury is slender for the center spot and lacks in the power department, both in his hands and his anchor, but has insanely loose hips and flexible ankles which allow him to routinely win the leverage/angle battles on blocks most centers wouldn’t come close to reaching.

He’s also a tremendous combo blocker who’s lightning quick finding linebackers at the second level. With more weight and strength, Bradbury can be an All-Pro interior blocker because of his athleticism and is the prototypical center you want in a zone-blocking scheme.

Vikings: B+

Pete Prisco: I like this pick. It’s a B-plus for me. The Vikings couldn’t move anybody off the line of scrimmage last year. Bradbury is very athletic, not a very big kid, but he can move.

Read more on CBS Sports.

