MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says that the Minneapolis Police Department will be compliant with the policy for training officers, which comes after Frey’s banning of “fear-based, warrior style” training for Minneapolis police.
Frey added that he understands that compliance from the department does not imply endorsement thereof.
On Wednesday, an exclusive partnership was announced between “Law Officer” and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis to provide the training. Law Officer training would include officer survival, leadership, fitness, deescalation and emergency vehicle operations.
The president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, Lt. Bob Kroll, thanked Law Officer for defying the demands of Mayor Frey and providing the training.
“Law Officer brings our officers state of the art warrior training that we are proud to embrace and while it seems that the lives of our officers are not important to politicians, they certainly are by Law Officer and we are grateful for this partnership,” Kroll said.
On Friday, Frey said that all training would be reviewed first, to ensure its compliance with the training policy. Frey said any training that comes from a “fear-based” place, or that suggested that any individual is to be regarded as a thread until proven otherwise, would not be in compliance with the policy.
Frey’s policy change, which was effective last Thursday, requires Minneapolis police officers to obtain approval from Chief Medaria Arradondo or his administration to pursue external use-of-force or deescalation training.