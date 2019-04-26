Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a motorcyclist died early Friday morning after losing control, going off-road and being thrown from the bike.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 12:41 a.m. on County Road V in the Township of Sheridan.
The motorcyclist was traveling east on the county road when he failed to negotiate a curve near 490th Street, went into a ditch and was thrown from the bike.
Emergency crews pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The motorcyclist’s name will be released following the notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.