  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Motorcycle Crash, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a motorcyclist died early Friday morning after losing control, going off-road and being thrown from the bike.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 12:41 a.m. on County Road V in the Township of Sheridan.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on the county road when he failed to negotiate a curve near 490th Street, went into a ditch and was thrown from the bike.

Emergency crews pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The motorcyclist’s name will be released following the notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.