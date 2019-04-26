EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Twin Cities malls have gone through millions of dollars’ worth in renovations in recent years, some of which includes aquariums, an updated look, and some retail, too.
At Eden Prairie Center, the former Sears store is transforming into a 248,000 square foot Scheels, the largest in Minnesota. The sporting goods retailer will also house a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, a salt water aquarium with divers, and sport simulators in an effort to give shoppers an experience.
“[Shoppers’] habits evolve over time and retailers just really have to adapt to that change,” said Nancy Litwin, Eden Prairie Center’s general manager. “I think those that do and who see the changes that are taking place and monitor the needs to their customers understand the research fully.”
It’s a similar thought process at Rosedale Center in Roseville, albeit a different approach. In May, it plans to open SeaQuest, an interactive aquarium, hoping consumers will notice the $80 million renovations while they’re there.
Beyond SeaQuest, Rosedale’s investment includes an updated look and new retailers such as Von Maur and H&M. In a few years, general manager Lisa Crain says that could look different again.
“We’re changing with our retailers,” Crain said. “I think you don’t see the same retailers maybe 20 years ago they had a 10 to 15 year lease. Now you’re seeing some of the leases maybe modify to five years.”
Rosedale’s H&M is scheduled to open its 20,000 square foot store during summer 2019.