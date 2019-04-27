MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says Hennepin County has increased patrols near synagogues in the wake of a San Diego shooting.

A woman died and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego, California, where people were celebrating the last day of Passover. A 19-year-old man is in custody.

Minnesota organizations and lawmakers also condemned Saturday’s shooting.

“While the exact details of the shooting are still unfolding, it is clear that this heinous act of terrorism marred another holy day with senseless bloodshed,” the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas said in a statement.

Today should have been a celebration for the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Instead, they are mourning shattered lives — I mourn with them. We must reject anti-Semitism and the do-nothing attitude about gun violence legislation in Congress. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 27, 2019

Several lawmakers also responded to the shooting, which took place at Chabad of Poway. Both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith took to Twitter, calling for legislation to address gun violence.

Another hateful act of gun violence on a holy day, six months after the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue. Archie and I send our prayers to the congregants and families of Chabad of Poway. We need action to address gun violence. This cannot be routine for American families. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 27, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar also reacted to the shooting, saying “we as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence.”

My heart is breaking after today’s deadly shooting at Chabad Congregation in San Diego—on the last day of Passover and 6 months to the day after the Tree of Life shooting. We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence. Love trumps hate. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 27, 2019

The shooting comes exactly six months after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that killed 11 people.