MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says Hennepin County has increased patrols near synagogues in the wake of a San Diego shooting.
A woman died and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego, California, where people were celebrating the last day of Passover. A 19-year-old man is in custody.
Minnesota organizations and lawmakers also condemned Saturday’s shooting.
“While the exact details of the shooting are still unfolding, it is clear that this heinous act of terrorism marred another holy day with senseless bloodshed,” the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas said in a statement.
Several lawmakers also responded to the shooting, which took place at Chabad of Poway. Both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith took to Twitter, calling for legislation to address gun violence.
Rep. Ilhan Omar also reacted to the shooting, saying “we as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence.”
The shooting comes exactly six months after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that killed 11 people.