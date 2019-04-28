



It was a Sunday to remember fallen soldiers in the northeast metro Sunday.

Hundreds of people came to “Scoops for Troops” at the Arden Hills Army Training Site. The fundraiser helps the children of soldiers who died serving their country.

Sandy Masterson says she wants beauty to bloom from her unbearable tragedy.

“I am a gold star mom. My son Conor was killed in action in Afghanistan 12 years ago,” Masterson said. “It was just very important for us to do something positive in memory of our fallen.”

“Scoops for Troops” raises money so kids of fallen soldiers can go to college. Masterson says that’s over 40 students in Minnesota.

Scooping up ice cream isn’t the only way to stay busy. The event’s big draw is the 3K Walk-Run.

All the money raised will go to The Fallen Heroes Children’s Education Fund through Tribute to the Troops.

People who came out to “Scoops for Troops” say continued support for America’s soldiers and their families is important.

“To serve your country it puts a lot of stress not only on yourself but on your family and loved ones,” Marine Corps veteran Stephanie Scobee said. “Especially when you’ve lost someone who has served, so to show your support to those people who are serving our country, fighting for our freedoms, it just gives a lot back to them because they have sacrificed so much for serving our country.”

If you’d like to donate to The Fallen Heroes Children’s Education Fund, click here.