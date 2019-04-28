



Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has come under fire for past tweets that critics say are anti-Semitic.

In February, Rep. Ilhan Omar apologized for the tweets, but that has not put the controversy behind her.

Older tweets continue to face scrutiny, including a statement she made in March about the 9/11 attacks, saying “some people did something” — prompting President Trump to tweet an edited video with graphic images of the attacks, insinuating Omar is minimizing the national tragedy.

Omar says her comment was taken out of context and that she was talking about the discrimination Muslims have faced in the aftermath of 9/11.

The Congresswoman says following the President’s tweet, she has faced hundreds of death threats.

Twitters CEO Jack Dorsey even phoned Omar to talk about the President’s tweet and the threats she has received.

“The conversation I had with the CEO of Twitter was to really have us walk through the policies that allow for someone like the president to have something that incites such violence to remain on Twitter,” Omar said on WCCO’s Sunday Morning.

Representative Omar is the only Minnesota Democrat in Congress to call for the President’s impeachment.