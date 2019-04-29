



Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor is on trial for murder and manslaughter for shooting Damond after she called 911 to report a possible assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. The defense has argued that Noor and his partner were startled by a noise and feared an ambush.

On Monday morning, the prosecution is expected to bring one more rebuttal witness before closing argument behind. Then, the trial will be in the jury’s hands.

Former prosecutor and well-known defense attorney Marsh Halber sat through much of the trail. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

A key point, he says, is that Minnesota law allows officers to use deadly force if they perceive a threat.

Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, say the sound of a slap on the squad car startled them.

The prosecution has argued the slap never happened.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m.

Check back with WCCO for the latest updates.

