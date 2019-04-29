MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the Minnesota House of Representatives is expected to take up two major gun control bills.
The first would expand background checks for gun sales. The second is a so-called red flag law that would allow guns to be taken away from anyone found to be unfit by a court.
On Monday morning, gun control advocates rallied in support of the measures at the capitol.
“There is an epidemic of gun violence in America and Minnesota and it is long past time we did something about it,” said Erin Zamoff from Minnesota Moms Demand Action.
Democratic House leaders said there is a 100 percent chance both bills would pass the house, but it’s a different story in the Republican Senate.
Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka said neither bill would get a Senate hearing.