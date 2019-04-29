Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 25-year-old man is in custody after his mother was found dead Friday in her North St. Paul apartment.
The woman, 46, was found at the Cedarview Commons apartment complex on Highway 36 after police were called for a welfare check just before 7 p.m.
At the scene, officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds.
The woman’s son was later taken into custody in the 600 block of Jenks Avenue after a tip from relatives. He was then booked for probable cause homicide.
Authorities say no one else is being sought in connection to the woman’s death.
Anyone with information should contact North St. Paul Police at 651-747-2406. The investigation is ongoing.