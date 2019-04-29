  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cedarview Commons, Homicide, North St Paul


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 25-year-old man is in custody after his mother was found dead Friday in her North St. Paul apartment.

The woman, 46, was found at the Cedarview Commons apartment complex on Highway 36 after police were called for a welfare check just before 7 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds.

RELATED: Woman, 46, Found Dead In North St. Paul Apartment, Relative Arrested

The woman’s son was later taken into custody in the 600 block of Jenks Avenue after a tip from relatives. He was then booked for probable cause homicide.

Authorities say no one else is being sought in connection to the woman’s death.

Anyone with information should contact North St. Paul Police at 651-747-2406. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.