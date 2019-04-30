MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The verdict is in, and a jury found former police officer Mohamed Noor guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor shot and killed the unarmed yoga instructor in the summer of 2017, after Ruszczyk Damond called 911 that night about a possible rape in the alley behind her home.

He has been handcuffed and taken into custody.

Following the verdict, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo issued the following statement:

I’ve just been made aware that the jurors presiding over the former MPD Officer Noor trial have reached a verdict and their decision is guilty on the charge of Murder in the Third Degree and guilty of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. I respect the verdict rendered.

I want to extend my sincere apologies to the family and friends of Justine Damond Ruszcyzk. This was indeed a sad and tragic incident that has affected family, friends, neighbors, the City of Minneapolis and people around the world, most significantly in her home country of Australia.

I want to acknowledge the important role and work of the criminal justice agencies who were involved in this case including the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

As Chief, I will ensure that the MPD learns from this case and we will be in spaces to listen, learn and do all we can to help our communities in healing. Moving forward, I remain committed to all communities the MPD has taken an oath to serve by continuing to build trust by focusing on our procedural justice efforts. Through collaboration and partnerships with all of our stakeholders, I am hopeful that we will strengthen our community wellness and safety.