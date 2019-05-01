Filed Under:Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A day-long standoff in Moorhead ended when a man holding police at bay surrendered.

Police say the 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault Tuesday evening. A woman in the house managed to escape during the day.

KFGO reports police, Clay County sheriff’s deputies, State Patrol troopers and Red River SWAT members were on the scene throughout the day.

Residents in the neighborhood southwest of Concordia College were advised to stay in their homes.

