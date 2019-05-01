RED LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say the body of a man discovered on Thursday on the Red Lake Indian Reservation is that of a missing 26-year-old last seen in October.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dillon James Sayers, who has last seen at his home on the Red Lake Reservation on Oct. 23. It wasn’t until Oct. 30 that Sayers was reported missing.
Based on information received during the course of the missing person investigation, authorities identified two areas of interest east of Red Lake.
Sayers body was found Thursday after a search of those areas was conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the FBI Headwaters Safe Trials Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a Missouri search and rescue organization.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313.