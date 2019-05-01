MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fresh off their recent stint at The Armory in Minneapolis during the NCAA Final Four, the Jonas Brothers are returning to the Twin Cities.
The brotherly boy band are set to perform at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.
The band was recently reunited.
The Jonas Brothers — made up of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — have sold millions of records since arriving on the scene in the aughts. The group is in the middle of a promotional push for their comeback single, “Sucker,” which marks their first new music in nearly six years.
Tickets for the tour, which kicks off in August, go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10. Presale for American Airlines Mastercard holders begins Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m.
Joining the Jonas Brothers on the tour will be special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.