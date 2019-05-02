MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Grand Old Day in St. Paul will now move ahead as previously scheduled after organizers canceled the celebration last week.
“Since our cancellation announcement on Tuesday we have been amazed and inspired by the outpouring of support for our organization from local businesses, the city of Saint Paul, and from the community at large,” the Grand Avenue Business Association said.
Grand Old Day, which will now be held June 2, has been a St. Paul tradition for the past 45 years.
The association’s interim president said money was the leading factor in the cancellation, blaming the high cost of putting on the event and a decline in sponsorship dollars.
“In collaboration with our membership, the Saint Paul City Council, Mayor Carter’s oﬃce, the organizers of Grand Old Day Anyway, along with several major event sponsors, we have been able to address the financing and logistical challenges facing us and are now confident that together we can successfully pull oﬀ an amazing Grand Old Day 2019,” the association said.
Presale wristbands are available for purchase.