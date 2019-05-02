



— A friend of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor , hopes for healing now that the trial into her death is over.

Justine was shot after she called 911 in July of 2017 to report a possible sexual assault in an alley behind her home.

Nina Roberts Salveson met Justine at the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community in Minneapolis.

“Justine showed up as she was. A kind, compassionate, caring human, and a consummate professional, and that’s who she was,” Nina said.

She says the tight-knit community was shocked when they heard of Justine’s passing in the summer of 2017.

“It came up on my news feed on my cellphone, and I had to double take. I had to read the headline again,” Nina said.

In the weeks following her death, her friend says it become clear how strong a cornerstone Justine was to those who knew her.

“After her passing, many of us in the community began to realize just how many lives she had touched, you know. Just what an impact she had had,” she said.

Nina says Justine was a light, and that will be her legacy.

“To continue to carry that light in, you know, in good ways. To continue to support the growth of community in honor of her,” she said.

Nina hopes Justine’s family can start healing now that the trial is over.

“Events like this seem tragic and senseless, and yet, justice is served,” she said.

A jury convicted Noor of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday. He will be sentenced on June 7.