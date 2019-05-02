  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lost Child, Missing Child, Wayzata
(credit: Wayzata Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wazata Police sought out the public’s help locating the parents of a boy who was found wandering alone in an intersection Thursday morning. His parents have since been located.

Police said they responded to a call of a child found near Wayzata Boulevard and Minnetonka Avenue at about 7:50 a.m.

“At this time, no one has come forward to report the child missing,” police reported.

Police said they believed the boy to be 3 years old. He was found wearing pajamas, slippers, and a diaper.

Later Thursday morning, police reported they’d located the boy’s parents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.