(credit: Wayzata Police)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wazata Police sought out the public’s help locating the parents of a boy who was found wandering alone in an intersection Thursday morning. His parents have since been located.
Police said they responded to a call of a child found near Wayzata Boulevard and Minnetonka Avenue at about 7:50 a.m.
“At this time, no one has come forward to report the child missing,” police reported.
Police said they believed the boy to be 3 years old. He was found wearing pajamas, slippers, and a diaper.
Later Thursday morning, police reported they’d located the boy’s parents.