MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to arrive in Minneapolis Wednesday for his first visit to the state since announcing candidacy in March.
He will be in Lakeville for a 3 p.m. meet-and-greet at Angry Inch Brewing. O’Rourke will then stop at Edison High School at 5:30 p.m. for a town hall meeting. His visit will come just after visiting Iowa for the third time for grassroots events.
O’Rourke gained national attention during the 2018 Texas senate election, which he lost by 2.6% to Republican Ted Cruz.