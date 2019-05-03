  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angry Inch Brewing, Beto O'Rourke, Democratic Presidential Candidate, Edison High School, Lakeville, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to arrive in Minneapolis Wednesday for his first visit to the state since announcing candidacy in March.

He will be in Lakeville for a 3 p.m. meet-and-greet at Angry Inch Brewing. O’Rourke will then stop at Edison High School at 5:30 p.m. for a town hall meeting. His visit will come just after visiting Iowa for the third time for grassroots events.

O’Rourke gained national attention during the 2018 Texas senate election, which he lost by 2.6% to Republican Ted Cruz.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.