MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drugstore chain CVS is closing dozens of stores across the country, including three locations in the Twin Cities.
USA Today reports a location in Brooklyn Park is on the list as well as two stores in Minneapolis, one on Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis and another on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.
The company says it’s closing 46 stores that are “underperforming.”
