MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Supporters have set up a GoFundMe for a bicyclist who was hospitalized after a crash with a food service delivery truck in Minneapolis last month.
The April 25 crash happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 2nd Street, and the victim was taken to the hospital with “extremely critical injuries.”
He has since been upgraded to satisfactory condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.
The GoFundMe account says he was wearing a helmet and that it saved his life.
“He sustained significant injuries that have required five surgeries to date with more to come,” the GoFundMe page says. “While Hunter has health insurance, it’s unclear what will be covered and in the meantime, he could use our help as he adjusts to his new normal.”