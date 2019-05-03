Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was hospitalized Friday morning following a shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to a shooting on the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North.
Before squad cars got to the scene, however, police in downtown Minneapolis spotted a victim in a car, trying to get to Hennepin Healthcare.
Emergency crews brought the victim to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
The other person in the car appeared to be taken into custody by police.
This was the second shooting in Minneapolis on Friday morning. The earlier one occurred downtown just after midnight. The victim was also taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and police are searching for the shooter.
