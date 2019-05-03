  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Shooting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was hospitalized Friday morning following a shooting in north Minneapolis.

north minneapolis shooting

(credit: CBS)

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to a shooting on the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Before squad cars got to the scene, however, police in downtown Minneapolis spotted a victim in a car, trying to get to Hennepin Healthcare.

Emergency crews brought the victim to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The other person in the car appeared to be taken into custody by police.

This was the second shooting in Minneapolis on Friday morning. The earlier one occurred downtown just after midnight. The victim was also taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and police are searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.