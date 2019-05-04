  • WCCO 4On Air

St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store near the intersection of Maryland Avenue West and Arundel Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 27-year-old man has been booked into Ramsey County Jail. This was the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Just hours later, the ninth homicide of the year occurred outside of a Johnny Baby’s bar in the East Midway neighborhood.

