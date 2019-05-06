Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Arson investigators are appealing for information about a fire intentionally set more than two years ago.
Someone started Lakeland City Hall on fire in November 2016 while the building was under construction.
A reward of up to $5,000 has been announced for the person who gives information leading to the arsonist. Call the Minnesota Arson Hotline if you know something about this fire in Lakeland, at 1-800-723-2020.
In the past five years, there have been 446 fires at construction, demolition or renovation sites.
Of those, about 16% were started intentionally.