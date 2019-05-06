  • WCCO 4On Air

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A man is in custody following a standoff with police in Moorhead that prompted the evacuation of an apartment building.

Officers responded to a reported domestic assault on Sunday morning and backed off when they saw the man had a handgun. The woman involved had been able to escape through a window before they arrived.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded. A police negotiator convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully more than two hours later.

It was the second standoff in the city in a week. A 35-year-old man allegedly involved in a domestic assault situation Tuesday was arrested after a nine-hour standoff.

