MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have released the name of the man who was fatally shot by police in northern Minnesota over the weekend.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 37-year-old Timothy Majchrzak, of Hermantown, died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates officer-involved shootings in Minnesota, Majchrzak led officers on a high-speed chase near Hermantown. He was allegedly driving a motorcycle, reaching speeds greater than 100 mph.
The BCA has yet to detail the exact circumstances that led to the shooting. The agency has only said that it happened after the motorcycle had gotten stuck and Majchrazk tried to run away.
Majchrazk was fatally shot and also hit by a squad car, the BCA says. A gun was recovered at the scene.
The names of the officers involved have yet to be released. They were not wearing body cameras, although investigators are looking to see if squad cameras captured the shooting.