Filed Under:Tourism, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s tourism industry generated $21.6 billion last year.

That’s according to a new report from the state Department of Tourism. The report says visitor spending rose nearly 5 percent in 2018 to $13.3 billion. Tourism brought in $1.2 billion in federal taxes, $879 million in state taxes and $703 million in local taxes.

Most of the growth is tied to recreational activities.

Department of Tourism spokeswoman Kristina LeVan noted several large events drew visitors to the state last year, including Milwaukee Brewers playoff games, the CrossFit Games in Madison and Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee.

