  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central Minnesota, Court refurbishment, Minnesota Tiimberwolves, North Minnesota, Our Court Our Future, Southern Minnesota, Twin Cities


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting May 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves opened up the fan voting for “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program.

Fans are now able to vote for one court in each of the four regions (Twin Cities, North, Central and Southern Minnesota) where they would like to see the Timberwolves and U.S Bank court refurbish this summer.

The four courts that will be significantly remodeled to help kids to stay outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come, will be announced at the end of May.

Voting can happen once per day from now to May 24.

Click here to start voting for the nominated courts.

This is the third year of the court refurbishment program. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.