Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting May 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves opened up the fan voting for “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting May 7, the Minnesota Timberwolves opened up the fan voting for “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program.
Fans are now able to vote for one court in each of the four regions (Twin Cities, North, Central and Southern Minnesota) where they would like to see the Timberwolves and U.S Bank court refurbish this summer.
The four courts that will be significantly remodeled to help kids to stay outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come, will be announced at the end of May.
Voting can happen once per day from now to May 24.
Click here to start voting for the nominated courts.
This is the third year of the court refurbishment program. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul.