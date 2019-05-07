  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grass Fire, St. Cloud

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — A retired St. Cloud restaurant owner died from injuries he suffered in a weekend grass fire.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Heinrich Wurdak died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center from burns. His wife, Elizabeth, says he was burned on 95 percent of his body.

The sheriff’s office and Elizabeth Wurdak say sparks from a fire pit started the grass fire at the couple’s Pauley Lake cabin near Sauk Centre on Sunday afternoon. He was fighting the fire when he was burned.

Heinrich was the former owner of Michael’s Restaurant, where he served Austrian, German and American food for 20 years before retiring in March 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.