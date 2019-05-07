Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a missing Minnesota man was found alive in Arizona after disappearing for five days.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a missing Minnesota man was found alive in Arizona after disappearing for five days.
Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy Coen disappeared last Thursday after officials say his car broke down near Valle, Arizona. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s office, Coen made contact with a friend before going missing, stating that he was going out with his dog Harlow to search for help.
The man was located Tuesday near Williams, Arizona — approximately 25-30 miles south of where his truck had broken down.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.