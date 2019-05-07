  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Missing Man, Timothy Coen


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a missing Minnesota man was found alive in Arizona after disappearing for five days.

Twenty-nine-year-old Timothy Coen disappeared last Thursday after officials say his car broke down near Valle, Arizona. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s office, Coen made contact with a friend before going missing, stating that he was going out with his dog Harlow to search for help.

Credit : Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

The man was located Tuesday near Williams, Arizona — approximately 25-30 miles south of where his truck had broken down.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

