  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cottage Grove, Day Care

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to shut down an unlicensed Cottage Grove home day care after allegations that a woman was drunk with 12 small children in her care.

Authorities allege that police who searched the home on Feb. 25 found three of the 12 children strapped in their car seats with blankets draped over them. Twenty-five-year-old caregiver Megan Martin allegedly failed a blood-alcohol test.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Martin is to appear in court June 3 on misdemeanor charges of child neglect and operating a home day care without a license. She’s to appear in court Friday in a lawsuit filed by the Washington County Attorney’s Office seeking to put her out of business.

Martin didn’t respond to Star Tribune messages seeking comment, and court records don’t list an attorney for her.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.