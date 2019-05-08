  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar participated in a nationally-televised town hall event Wednesday night.

Klobuchar was at the Grain Exchange in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to discuss her platform on Fox News. She also took time to address allegations of being abusive to her Senate staff.

“I think that when you do those kinds of things and you have the kind of jobs that a few of us that are running, the women that are running have had, yeah, you make some enemies. Not everyone loves you, but that’s not your job,” Klobuchar said. “Your job is to do what’s right for this country.”

(credit: Fox News)

Klobuchar boasted her Midwest background, nicknaming herself “Heartland Amy” at the end of the town hall.

Klobuchar is one of 21 Democrats running for president in the 2020 election. Initial polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden as the current frontrunner.

