MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study from the University of Minnesota finds that Mille Lacs’ dwindling walleye population is linked to clearer water.
According to the Star Tribune, the U of M study says that over the last few decades the lake’s water clarity has increased due to both septic improvements around the lake and the arrival of the invasive species, zebra mussels.
Further adding to the problem, Mille Lacs is a relatively shallow lake, so when water gets clearer the walleye have no place to go.
The study suggests that water clarity should be used to determined harvest regulations.
