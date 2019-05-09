



A Minneapolis restaurant has been getting incredible reviews not just here in town, but all over the country.

It is not the work of a chef who trained at the best spots in the world. Rather, a young Twin Cities woman who got her start on a food truck.

Sometimes an incredible chef doesn’t come from great schooling or intense training. Sometimes it comes from the heart and soul.

“Hai Hai is something I’ve been working on in my mind for years and years,” chef Christina Nguyen said.

Nguyen was born in the Twin Cities, but the flavors she presents at Hai Hai are far from traditionally Minnesota. Take the banana blossom plant turned into a funky salad.

“There’s shrimp, pickled onions, nuk jam, which is fish sauce vinaigrette,” she said. “I just love playing around with the flavors, textures, colors of that food.”

Inspired by the flavors from her travels to her parent’s native Vietnam, Nguyen rolled the dice. Instead of opening another Hola Arepa — the restaurant based on her and her husband Birk Grudem’s food truck — she followed her heart, ignoring the voices that would say, “Is this going to be too out there, too fish saucy, too funky, too wild?”

At Hai Hai, you can find street food from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, along with fresh herbs, varying textures. For instance, the custard-like water fern cake.

They transformed a Northeast Minneapolis building with a decorated past as a strip club, turning the so-nicknamed “Deuce Deuce” into Hai Hai, which is Vietnamese for “two two.”

Food and Wine called it the “bright and brilliant” restaurant that Minneapolis needed. Esquire named it one of the 20 best new restaurants in America, and named Nguyen the rising star chef of 2018.

Nguyen was a finalist for the James Beard Award for best chef, which was awarded to Young Joni’s Ann Kim.

“We just wanted to make good food and it’s cool that people think it’s worthy of praise,” she said.

And Nguyen is proving that great chefs don’t have to run fancy, expensive restaurants, so long as they cook with heart and soul. That’s how you live the “Hai” life.

“I’m happy we took a chance on it. People really like it,” she said.