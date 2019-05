MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank Monday.

According to police, a man robbed Sunrise Bank on Arcade Street. He’s described as 24 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5 with a slender build.

Police say the man was wearing a black wig, gray hat, black sweater. He was also armed with a gun.

Do you know this person? On Monday, he robbed the Sunrise Bank on Arcade Street. He’s 24-30, 5’5”, with a slender build. Was wearing a black wig, gray hat, black sweater. Also had a gun. Know him? Call us at 651-266-5650. FBI is offering a reward for info leading to arrest. pic.twitter.com/h32mDaZFce — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 8, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650. The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.