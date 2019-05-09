  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Meth, Wisconsin

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — A man was arrested after authorities say he came to the police department to claim a methamphetamine-filled backpack he had left at a northeastern Wisconsin library.

A staffer at Shawano County Library found the backpack Monday and turned it over to police. Prosecutors say there were three small bags of meth inside, along with a martial arts weapon known as nunchucks.

The 31-year-old suspect showed up at the police department later in the day. Court documents say he told police he had taken the drugs from his ex-girlfriend because he was investigating her drug-dealing, and that he had the nunchucks to protect himself from her.

He was arrested for drug possession.

