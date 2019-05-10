MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials say Minneapolis residents should prepare for neighborhood inspections by cleaning up their yards to avoid nuisance violations.
Though routine neighborhood inspections are conducted throughout the year, they are most common in the spring, summer and fall.
Common nuisance violations include tall grass and weeds over 8 inches tall; inoperable vehicles including vehicles with flat tires or expired tabs; vegetation overhanging sidewalks, alleys or streets; garbage, litter and junk; and brush and branches, which are a fire hazard and can also attract rodents.
Property owners who receive nuisance violations will get a letter and have about a week to resolve the violations. If they don’t, contractors will complete the work and the property owner will be charged a fee.
There are resources to help seniors, veterans and disabled residents.
For more information on inspections, visit the city of Minneapolis website.