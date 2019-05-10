  • WCCO 4On Air

By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Albert Lea, Gov. Tim Walz, Mary McGuire, Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (WCCO) – For a town of just more than 18,000 people, Albert Lea sure knows how to roll out the red carpet and welcome visitors to what they call the “Up North of Down South.”

For the very first time in its 70-year history, the Governor’s Fishing Opener is happening in the town, just 90 miles south of the Twin Cities.

On Friday night, hundreds got “Hooked on Broadway,” celebrating the start of the season with free food, music and some snuggling with some slimy freshwater friends like turtles and fish.

Gov. Tim Walz represented the area while he served in Congress and says he wanted to share this somewhat secret oasis with the rest of the state.

“This is an incredible community. I think a lot of people might not know, that kind of cliché of a hidden jewel, this one really is,” Walz said.

He will hit the water bright and early Saturday morning along with a half a million other anglers.

Although he hopes to reel in a big catch, Walz admits the real winner is the recreation capital of southern Minnesota.

“We’ve got great fishing down here and this is the kick off to the summer season. That’s all across Minnesota. It’s kind of nice to have it in the south,” Walz said.

When the Governor casts a line Saturday morning, he will have legislative leaders – both Republicans and Democrats – in his boat.

Mary McGuire

