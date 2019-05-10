PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Plymouth police are investigating a road rage incident that was captured on video. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 55 and West Medicine Lake Drive.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media. A man kicks another driver’s headlight. As he walks back to his car, the other driver retaliates by chasing him and throwing punches.

“The video was pretty shocking when I saw it. I was really surprised when I saw that,” Sgt. Angela Haseman said.

Plymouth police say they get plenty of calls about road rage incidents, but they are rarely captured on video.

“This just goes to show how people can get very upset over minor things on the road,” Haseman said.

The video, taken by a motorist, shows one driver starting to throw punches.

“And then there are several more strikes and then he gets back in his car and leaves,” Haseman said.

Haseman said both men have been identified and no one was seriously hurt, but she says no matter what led to the fight, neither driver should have exited their vehicle.

“Don’t get out of your car. Don’t make eye contact. Call 911 and hopefully we can be out there to help resolve the situation,” Haseman said.

Haseman also said passive drivers are safe drivers. Use your blinker and avoid excessive speeding, tailgating and cutting off other drivers. If another driver does any of those things to you, she recommends trying a unique approach.

“Think of that other person in that car as your mom or your dad or your grandma or someone close to you and just realize, would you react to them in that situation?”

It can be easier said than done, but the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that nationally, about 1,200 rage incidents happen each year with some leading to serious injury or even death.

In this case, she believes both drivers made mistakes and both were lucky to walk away uninjured.

“After this is all over, I think they are going to look back and be very embarrassed about the situation and how it was handled,” Haseman said.

Investigators say both men could still face assault, disorderly conduct and property damage charges.

If someone is following you, police say pull into a populated parking lot like a grocery store and call 911. They also want other drivers not involved in the incident to call 911 if they see a situation escalating.