  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alcohol Sales, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Gopher fans will now be able to enjoy a cold one while watching their favorite team play.

On Friday, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a proposal to allow alcohol sales in sports facilities throughout the Twin Cities campus.

Fans can now buy alcoholic beverages at Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Officials say the approved proposal brings these facilities in line with TCF Bank Stadium, which has sold beer and wine in general seating since 2012.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.