MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gopher fans will now be able to enjoy a cold one while watching their favorite team play.
On Friday, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved a proposal to allow alcohol sales in sports facilities throughout the Twin Cities campus.
Fans can now buy alcoholic beverages at Williams Arena and 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Officials say the approved proposal brings these facilities in line with TCF Bank Stadium, which has sold beer and wine in general seating since 2012.