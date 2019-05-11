  • WCCO 4On Air

Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended by 30 days existing emergency disaster proclamations for counties affected by flooding in March.

The extension means activation of Iowa disaster response and recovery efforts will continue through June 11, and allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather across the entire state.

The extension also provides additional time for Iowa residents to apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The new deadline to apply is June 11. The extended proclamation covers 57 counties in Iowa.

The proclamation also extends temporary suspension of regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites, as well as weight limits related to disaster repairs.

