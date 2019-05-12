MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a pickup truck struck a stopped vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 694 in Oakdale Sunday morning, hitting the car and killing the driver, who was standing outside the vehicle.
Darryl Leroy Bell, 46, of Minneapolis, died in the crash.
According to the State Patrol, Bell pulled over on the right shoulder of I-694 northbound and was outside the vehicle when the pickup truck drifted to the shoulder, striking Bell’s car and causing him to be thrown. Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bell’s passenger, a 52-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was uninjured.
The pickup truck, driven by a 70-year-old man from Stillwater, continued on the shoulder before veering into the left lane, striking another car. The pickup truck drifted back to the right across all lanes of traffic before coming to rest in a ditch. The driver was not injured in the crash.
Portions of the highway were temporarily closed Sunday morning after the collision. The State Patrol is investigating.