By Erin Hassanzadeh
Filed Under:Erin Hassanzadeh, Local TV, Mother's Day, She Climbs Mountains


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While many are gathering Sunday to celebrate their mothers, the day is bittersweet for some.

Mother’s Day is different when mom isn’t around. Their loss binds them together, and that’s why Christine Friberg started She Climbs Mountains five years ago. The nonprofit connects daughters who have lost their mothers.

“Grief is already lonely and isolating and then to not know anyone else is really hard,” Friberg said.

Now, hundreds of Minnesota women are involved.

“This group really is like a motherhood to me as well,” said Shadia Tobkin, chairperson for She Climbs Mountains.

“We are going to move towards positivity and thankfulness because of the moms that we had,” Friberg added.

Sharing memories hurts and helps. It’s a group they never wanted to be part of, but it’s the sisterhood they needed.

“It’s just like this sense of not being alone,” said Clara Johnson, vice president of the nonprofit.

“Our moms brought us together,” Friberg added.

She Climbs Mountains is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch next Saturday. You can register online.

The group is also starting a mentorship program for young women who have lost a mother. They meet monthly.

