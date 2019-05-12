MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of people started off their Mother’s Day raising money for breast cancer research.
The 27th Annual Susan G. Komen Twin Cities Race for the Cure was held Sunday morning at Southdale Center in Edina.
A Brooklyn Park woman who took part in the race before she had breast cancer attended this year as a survivor.
“When I came when I wasn’t a survivor, it was a very emotional experience to see everyone with the signs that they’re carrying – there is just so much passion and so much love,” LaReisha McGee said. “This is a run that really means something to everyone that’s here and so coming back as a survivor, I just feel all of that love and all of that emotion being around all of this energy.”
It’s estimated that more than 41,000 women in America will die from breast cancer in 2019.