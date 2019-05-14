



— Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer and tagged out Shohei Ohtani trying to score the tying run in the eighth inning before leaving with an injury, helping the Minnesota Twins hold off the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Garver homered in the third to give Minnesota a three-run lead behind Kyle Gibson (4-1). It was Garver’s ninth homer and traveled to the second deck in left field. Byron Buxton added an RBI double the next inning, and five relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, with Blake Parker getting his seventh save in seven chances.

Ohtani had three hits, including an RBI single as part of a three-run sixth, but he was thrown out at third base in the sixth and at home in the eighth after Brian Goodwin’s single to center.

Garver, a breakout performer this season with a .329 average, took in Buxton’s throw and applied the tag on Ohtani, then had to be helped off the field without putting weight on his left leg. He was replaced the next inning by Jason Castro.

The Twins lead the majors with 16 home runs and 38 RBIs from the catching position, also getting strong contributions from Castro and Willians Astudillo.

Cam Bedrosian (1-2) took the loss for Los Angeles, serving as the opener for primary pitcher Felix Peña. Bedrosian gave up one run and two hits in one inning.

Gibson cruised through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

LEAVING AN OPENING

Bedrosian made his third start of the year for Los Angeles in the opening role ahead of Peña. It was the sixth time the Angels have used an opener this year.

Eddie Rosario singled to score Jorge Polanco, the first time an opener had allowed a run for Los Angeles this season. Previously, Bedrosian, Luke Bard and Hansel Robles had accounted for five scoreless innings.

Peña gave up three runs and five hits in five innings in his third appearance as the primary pitcher out of the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects OF Kole Calhoun to return Friday. Calhoun was placed on the paternity list before the game and IF Luis Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. … RHP JC Ramirez threw a 45-point intrasquad game in Arizona on Tuesday as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. … LHP Andrew Heaney (elbow) will make a start in extended spring training tomorrow.

Twins: Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup for the second straight day as he deals with a sore left wrist. … 2B Jonathan Schoop was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday due to a sore left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Jake Odorizzi (5-2, 2.32 ERA) will try to extend his scoreless innings streak as he start’s Wednesday’s series finale. Trevor Cahill (2-3, 6.35) starts for Los Angeles. Odorizzi hasn’t allowed a run since the sixth inning on April 22 at Houston, a stretch covering three starts. He surrendered just one hit in seven innings in his last start. Cahill beat Baltimore in his last start, giving up two runs on four hits in six innings.

