  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Benilde-St. Margaret's, Jack Jablonski, University Of Southern California


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski has graduated from the University of Southern California.

In a tweet on Monday, the former Benilde-St. Margaret’s hockey player, who suffered a paralyzing back injury years ago, described how at one point, he never thought graduating from college would be possible.

“7.5 years ago, graduating from college was inconceivable,” he wrote. “I am forever in debt to everyone involved in helping me get to this point. Thank you to all.”

In 2011, Jablonski became paralyzed after a high school hockey game where he was checked from behind.

He started his freshman year at USC in 2015 with plans to major in broadcast journalism.

RELATED: Paralyzed Minnesota Hockey Player Now Freshman At USC

Jablonski says he will be returning to USC next semester to finish up a few classes.

The college grad has plans to pursue a career in radio and television.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.