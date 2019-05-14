MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski has graduated from the University of Southern California.
In a tweet on Monday, the former Benilde-St. Margaret’s hockey player, who suffered a paralyzing back injury years ago, described how at one point, he never thought graduating from college would be possible.
“7.5 years ago, graduating from college was inconceivable,” he wrote. “I am forever in debt to everyone involved in helping me get to this point. Thank you to all.”
In 2011, Jablonski became paralyzed after a high school hockey game where he was checked from behind.
He started his freshman year at USC in 2015 with plans to major in broadcast journalism.
Jablonski says he will be returning to USC next semester to finish up a few classes.
The college grad has plans to pursue a career in radio and television.