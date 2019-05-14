MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To use a bit of Minnesota lingo, if you’re looking to kickstart your career, you could do a lot worse than Minneapolis.
A new survey by WalletHub suggests that recent college graduates should consider moving to Minneapolis if they want a leg-up on their new chapter in life.
Minneapolis ranked above average, in some cases well above average, in multiple categories.
In fact, the city ranked above all others in terms of its unemployment rate. It also earned high marks for its monthly average starting salary, the number of entry-level jobs per capita, and the rate of adults ages 25 or older who have at least a bachelor’s degree.
When professional opportunities and quality of life were both taken into consideration, Minneapolis ranked sixth on the overall list of 182 cities. The top five were:
- Salt Lake City
- Pittsburgh
- Atlanta
- Orlando
- Austin
St. Paul didn’t fare that much worse than Minneapolis, ranking 23rd overall, just ahead of Madison, Wisconsin.