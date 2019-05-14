  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Careers, Minneapolis News, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To use a bit of Minnesota lingo, if you’re looking to kickstart your career, you could do a lot worse than Minneapolis.

A new survey by WalletHub suggests that recent college graduates should consider moving to Minneapolis if they want a leg-up on their new chapter in life.

Minneapolis ranked above average, in some cases well above average, in multiple categories.

In fact, the city ranked above all others in terms of its unemployment rate. It also earned high marks for its monthly average starting salary, the number of entry-level jobs per capita, and the rate of adults ages 25 or older who have at least a bachelor’s degree.

When professional opportunities and quality of life were both taken into consideration, Minneapolis ranked sixth on the overall list of 182 cities. The top five were:

  1. Salt Lake City
  2. Pittsburgh
  3. Atlanta
  4. Orlando
  5. Austin

St. Paul didn’t fare that much worse than Minneapolis, ranking 23rd overall, just ahead of Madison, Wisconsin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.