MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis nearly came out on top of a newly-ranked list of the nation’s fittest cities, coming out just behind Arlington, Virginia and Seattle.
Rounding out the top five were San Francisco and Madison, Wisconsin.
The rankings were determined by the American College of Sports Medicine, along with the Anthem Foundation.
“Our research-backed Fitness Index rankings reveal both personal health habits within a community and how well those communities encourage fitness among their residents,” Dr. Stephen Friedhoff, with Anthem Foundation, said. “We added new social determinant of health indicators to this year’s report and learned that some cities have work to do in the areas of pedestrian safety and air quality, which are both critical to overall wellness.”
St. Paul ranked in the top 10 as well, coming in behind Washington, D.C. to place seventh overall. The remaining top 10 cities were Irvine, California; Denver; and Portland, Oregon.
Click here to see the rest of the rankings.