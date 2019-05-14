  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Local TV, Mary McGuire, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most people are used to seeing mussels on a dinner plate, steamed in white wine and swimming in garlic.

But at Minneapolis Water Treatment and Distribution Services, 12 mussels are the muscle behind clean and safe water.

“They are filter feeders, so they are feeding off of the water that’s in there, pulling the nutrients down,” said George Kraynick of Minneapolis Water Works.

Snuggled up side by side, a dozen mollusks live in a tank with water continuously being cycled in from the Mississippi River. If the mollusks come across anything funky like gasoline or heavy metals, they’ll all clam up, setting off tiny sensors attached to their shells.

“Those wires are connected to a computer that we have and it will actually show a flat line telling us that they have closed,” said Kraynick.

(credit: CBS)

Minneapolis is the only city in the country that uses mussels in what’s technically called a bio-monitoring system. With how far science has come, this is a slightly primitive way to be looking at water quality, but it really works.

“They live for up to 50 years, they are there 24/7 and they are happy in the tank, just feeding,” said Kraynick.

Since the mussels went on duty more than 10 years ago, the city hasn’t seen a major spill or contamination that has triggered the alert system. Once this particular group mussels outgrow the tank, they won’t end up on anyone’s dinner plate.

“Most likely, we will just set them free in the river. They’ve served their time,” said Kraynick. “They’re still young, they have a long life to lead.”

Right now, the city is in the process of upgrading their alert system. Before the end of the summer, officials will be able to get text messages and emails about the mussels’ activity and their response to the water quality.

By the way, the mussels do not have names.

Mary McGuire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.