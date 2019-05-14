  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, GOP, Local TV, Republicans, St. Louis Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grassroots group called “Trump Women 2020” organized a march Tuesday.

The group started at the St. Louis Park community center and walked to the business area of town, chanting “We love Trump! We love Trump!”

The women say President Trump is creating jobs for them.

“We’re here because we’re celebrating what President Trump has done for the women of Minnesota and other states. They’ve flown in from all over — Kansas, Arizona, Michigan,” march organizer Mary Susan Timion said. “The employment rate is at 58% for women as of last year. As for myself, for the first time in my entire life I’m able to save 100% of my income, 100% with an 11.6% return on my 401(k). I’m excited.”

The Center for Responsive Politics says women accounted for nearly half of President Trump’s 2020 campaign contributions in the first three months of this year.

Comments (3)
  1. Sheila Frost says:
    May 14, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    How can you live if you save 100% of your income?

    Reply
  2. Michael Fjetland says:
    May 15, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    How We Could Lose More Military in 5 MINUTES with IRAN War Than 10 YEARS in Iraq. By a 911 Terrorism Analyst.

    Reply
    1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
      May 15, 2019 at 2:44 pm

      Stupid! Go ahead and live by “what if”…”maybe”…”could happen”…the list of what might happen tomorrow goes on forever! Go ahead and shove it up a little farther you fool!

      Reply

